Madhya Pradesh: Traders get Mandi tax reduction for 3 months

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reduced Mandi tax from Rs 1.50 to paisa 50 on each quintal for three months.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government decided to implement the policy with effect from November 14.

Mandi traders had demanded cut in Mandi tax, and agriculture minister Kamal Patel tried to meet their demand.

Through Mandi fees and other sources, the sate Mandis earned Rs 1,200 crore last year.