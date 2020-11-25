Indore: 3 arrested for duping bullion trader from Tamil Nadu

Indore: Two persons were arrested by police on Wednesday for duping a bullion trader from Tamil Nadu in the name of buying his gold ornaments after exchanging gold in Juni Indore area. The accused also told him to give making charge for his ornaments. The police also arrested the Sarafa trader, who bought the ornaments from the accused.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, Shriniwasan K Naidu, a resident of Coimbatore had lodged a complaint on November 20, 2020 that he is a bullion trader and he had given an advertisement for his jewellery online. The accused named Rakesh Soni of Sudama Nagar and Lakahn alias Pawan Soni of Bijasan Colony had contacted the complainant and told him to give his jewellery in exchange of gold of the same weight. They also promised to give him 4 per cent making charge for the jewellery and called him to the city.

On November 20, Naidu reached the city and met the accused, who took his jewellery and assured him to give gold. They later took him to their office situated in Sneh Nagar and informed that they are contacting the trader, who will provide gold to the complainant. After that the accused fled with the jewellery worth lakhs from there.

The police booked the accused under section 420, 34 of the IPC. During the investigation, the police team got to know that the accused are in Ratlam and they arrested them. The accused allegedly confessed duping the man from Tamil Nadu and informed that they had given the gold ornaments to one Shiva Sawant of Ambikapuri area. The police have recovered two gold pieces weighing around 150 grams from him. A mobile phone, their vehicle and 24 silver chains were also recovered from the accused.