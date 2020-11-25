Madhya Pradesh: Police help centre to come up on land encroached by criminals

BHOPAL: A police assistance centre will come up in the land which was recently cleared of encroachments erected by noted criminals Faizan Khan and Farhan Khan. The joint team of police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently bulldozed the restaurant run by the two criminals on the plot.

The two criminals are on the run and the police department has announced a reward of Rs 2,000 on their arrest.

Talaiya police on Wednesday put up a banner of assistance center on the land on which the restaurant operated. The restaurant was found to be built violating rules and the revenue department had enquired into it.

Following the department report stating that construction of a restaurant at the site was illegal, the district administration had ordered clearing of the encroachment. On Wednesday, a team of anti-encroachment cell of the BMC and Talaiya police reached the spot and removed the remaining portion of the restaurant. The police had earlier removed an ahata of the accused.

The names of Faizan and Farhan had come under police scanner around one-and-a-half years ago when the duo had kidnapped a boy. The two have been booked for nearly a dozen crimes in different police stations of the city. After, cops booked them for kidnapping they went on the run and now police have started taking action on their illegal constructions and encroachments in Bhopal.