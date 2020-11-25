Bhopal: Youth bit by speeding car, dies; accused driver on the run

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old accident victim succumbed to his injuries. The youth was riding a two-wheeler when he was hit by a speeding car near Chaar Imli on Tuesday. The man died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital later in the evening. The deceased Sabir Ali was a labourer in PWD and was heading towards his office on his Activa from Ravi Shankar market. Following the head-on collision, Sabir flung into air and fell on the bonnet of the car before hitting the ground. The car driver sped away from the spot, leaving the youth badly injured.

Baburao who was a pillion rider told police that as they neared Nandan Kanan park near Chaar Imli, a rashly driven car coming from the front hit them. Baburao told police that due to the collision, the Activa got stuck into the car. Ali flung into the air and fell on the bonnet but the car driver did not stop and fled from the scene.

An ambulance passing by the area rushed both the victims to the JP hospital. BabuRao was admitted, but Sabir was referred to Hamidia hospital. He succumbed to injuries later in the evening treatment at the hospital, said the Habibganj police. The car was later found by the police but the driver is on the run.