Bhopal: Finance firm employee rapes 20-year-old on marriage pretext

BHOPAL: A 20-year-old girl was raped by a man who promised to marry her but later denied having any relation with her. The accused works in a micro-finance firm and he had met the girl on social networking site.

Accused Bhagchand, a native of Sagar district, was arrested by police. Additional superintendent of police Rajat Saklecha said 26-year-old accused was arrested following complaint by the girl on Monday. He was produced in the court on Tuesday and was sent to jail.

The girl works as nurse in a private hospital. She told Habibganj police that the accused met her on a social networking site and after befriending her, called her to his house in Rishipuram. In February this year, he raped the girl and told her that he will marry her. The accused kept on raping the victim until November.

When the girl asked him to let her meet his parents for wedding, he denied and said he does not want to keep relationship with her. Besides, he threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to talk to him further. The girl told her parents about it who took her to police station where an FIR was registered.