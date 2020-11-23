Bhopal: Kamal Nath convoy’s SUVs, media vehicles smashed into each other on VIP road

BHOPAL: In a pile-up four vehicles including two SUV’s attached to the convoy of former chief minister Kamal Nath collided with each on VIP road on Monday afternoon.

The pilot vehicle and a Scorpio in the cavalcade of the PCC chief hit each other, after two media vehicles stopped all of a sudden on the VIP road to cover the surprise visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan there.

Additional director general (ADG), Bhopal Upendra Jain said only two vehicles attached to the convoy of the former CM hit each other and no one was injured in the accident. The other two cars belonged to media houses. Earlier, it was rumoured that the vehicles in the cavalcade of Nath and Chouhan had collided with each other.

The accident occurred around 12:30 pm, after two media vehicles following the cavalcade of Chouhan, stopped all of a sudden on the VIP road. The CM, who was on his surprise visit had stopped there to assess the development projects around the VIP road.

The driver of one of the media vehicles applied brakes without giving any indicator, the other media car which was close collided into it. The pilot vehicles and the SUV in Nath’s convoy, which was coming from the side of Lalghati, smashed into each other in pile-ups. Nath was not in cars involved in the pile-up. His vehicle was behind the cars that met with the accident.

Following the collision, panic gripped the area. The chief minister also visited the spot.