 Madhya Pradesh: Three-Member Panel To Probe Lake-Burst Case In Sagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:49 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Three-Member Panel To Probe Lake-Burst Case In Sagar | Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat has set up a three-member committee to probe the reasons for the damages caused to the Pauri-Jaitgarh lake that recently burst because of heavy rainfall.

The probe was ordered following a report of the collector of Damoh. The superintending engineer of the Rural Engineering Service, the superintending engineer of PWD and the superintending engineer of the Water Resources Department are the members of the committee.

The committee has been told to complete the inquiry in three days and submit a report to the commissioner.

Two Officials Suspended

Divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat has ordered suspension of a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department of Damoh LK Twivedi and a sub-engineer DK Asati with immediate effect.

The commissioner took the action following the reports of the collector. During an inquiry, it came to light that Dwivedi and Asati who were, though aware of the possibilities of the lake-burst, did not act.  

Consequently, the lake water inundated many villages of the district and affected more than 15,000 people. The Pauri-Jaitgarh lake in Tendukheda began to overflow on the night of July 24. The next morning the lake burst.

