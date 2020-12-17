Madhya Pradesh: Three Kamal Nath ministers under I-T lens now with BJP

BHOPAL: The government has yet to take a decision on a letter written by the Election Commission to the chief electoral officer.
The letter was about registering criminal case against Kamal Nath and his colleagues in connection with I-T raids.
The chief electoral officer, too, has yet to write to the government or the Economic Offences Wing about registering a criminal case against them.
Despite getting the letter from the Election Commission, the government is in a dilemma over the issue.
The administration has failed to take a decision whether it should register an FIR with EOW against three IPS officer V Madhu Kumar, Sushobhon Banerjee, Sanjay Mane and state police service officer Arun Mishra. I-T report has also consisted of their names.
Three ministers of the departments, against which I-T has informed about extortion, have defected to the BJP from the Congress.
Therefore, the government is unable to take decision over the issue.
The names of the transport department, the women and child welfare department and the mining department have figured in the I-T report.
Minister of transport department in the Congress government was Govind Singh Rajput. He handled the same wing in the BJP government.
Rajput who has resigned at the time of by-elections is expecting to become a minister in the proposed cabinet expansion.
Imarti Devi was the minister of the Women and Child Welfare Department.
Despite being defeated in the by-elections, Imarti Devi is still holding the post.
Former minister for mines Pradeep Jaiswal is also with the BJP. Jaiswal has been appointed chairman of the Mining Development Corporation.
If the state government goes ahead with the inquiry on the basis of the I-T report, all those former ministers will be in the soup.
The officers associated with those departments may also be in a tight corner.
According to sources, however, the IAS officers attached to these departments have nothing to do with what happened there.
As it will be difficult to draw them into controversy, the government is tarrying action on the Election Commission’s letter.
