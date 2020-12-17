Madhya Pradesh: Three Kamal Nath ministers under I-T lens now with BJP

BHOPAL: The government has yet to take a decision on a letter written by the Election Commission to the chief electoral officer.

The letter was about registering criminal case against Kamal Nath and his colleagues in connection with I-T raids.

The chief electoral officer, too, has yet to write to the government or the Economic Offences Wing about registering a criminal case against them.

Despite getting the letter from the Election Commission, the government is in a dilemma over the issue.

The administration has failed to take a decision whether it should register an FIR with EOW against three IPS officer V Madhu Kumar, Sushobhon Banerjee, Sanjay Mane and state police service officer Arun Mishra. I-T report has also consisted of their names.

Three ministers of the departments, against which I-T has informed about extortion, have defected to the BJP from the Congress.

Therefore, the government is unable to take decision over the issue.