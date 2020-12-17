Madhya Pradesh: Election Commission wants Economic Offences Wing probe after CBI’s refusal to take up case

BHOPAL: The Election Commission wanted a CBI probe after I-T sleuths had raided the official and residential premises of former chief minister Kamal Nath and those of his colleagues in April last year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes informed the Election Commission the black money that the I-T sleuths laid their hands on was used in the elections.

After that, the commission had written to the Department of Personal and Training that there should be a CBI probe into the case.

The central probe agency, however, refused to take up the matter. After CBI’s refusal, the commission had written to the chief electoral officer to get it probed by the Economic Offences Wing.

In the letter, the commission mentioned that the politicians and officers had collected dough from various departments.

The money was sent to the candidates for elections. The dealings came to light from the diaries, laptops and whatsapp chats confiscated during I-T raids.