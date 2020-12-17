Madhya Pradesh: Action on basis of evidence, docus, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said action will be taken against his former counterpart Kamal Nath and his colleagues on the basis documents and evidence.
He made the above remark on Thursday in connection with the I-T raids against Nath and his colleagues. Some underhand dealings came to light during those raids.
Chouhan said he had taken feedback from officers on the issue, but the government did not officially receive any documents.
Once the government receives information about the issue, it will take legal action against the guilty, the CM added. Chouhan said he already made it clear that the Congress had turned Vallabh Bhawan into a haven for agents.
Transfers and postings were done through underhand dealings, he said.
As he is holding a constitutional post he can only assure that action will be taken after the Election Commission sends a report, Chouhan said. On the other hand, BJP's state unit president VD Sharma demanded action, seeking an FIR against Nath and his colleagues. Sharma said Nath had used black money in elections and demanded that the latter's election should be declared null and void.He said Nath, his relatives and a few officers had been involved in underhand dealings. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said it had happened for the first time that a constitutional body, like the Election Commission, sought action against three IPS officers.
Nath's was the most corrupt of all governments of this century, Mishra said.
