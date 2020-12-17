Madhya Pradesh: Action on basis of evidence, docus, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said action will be taken against his former counterpart Kamal Nath and his colleagues on the basis documents and evidence.

He made the above remark on Thursday in connection with the I-T raids against Nath and his colleagues. Some underhand dealings came to light during those raids.

Chouhan said he had taken feedback from officers on the issue, but the government did not officially receive any documents.

Once the government receives information about the issue, it will take legal action against the guilty, the CM added. Chouhan said he already made it clear that the Congress had turned Vallabh Bhawan into a haven for agents.