MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-month-old female tiger cub was found dead in the Tala range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Wednesday morning. Forest officials said the cub was killed by an adult tigress that was moving along with a tiger. The carcass was recovered during routine patrolling.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Tala Range, Dilip Maratha, told Free Press that the female cub was found dead around 8 am and seemed to be killed by a tigress.

Sources said forest officials had rescued two tiger cubs from a hollow tree in October last year after the death of their mother. The cubs were three months old at the time and were kept in an enclosure.

As the enclosure became too small to accommodate the growing cubs, a decision was taken to shift them to another location. During the shifting process, one female cub climbed the cage and fled into the jungle.

Despite a search operation, the cub could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, the missing cub was found dead. After the autopsy, the carcass was burnt as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).