 MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh

MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh

An eight-month-old female tiger cub, missing since October, was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve’s Tala range during routine patrolling. Forest officials said the cub was killed by an adult tigress. The cub had escaped into the जंगल while being shifted from an enclosure after rescue last year. The carcass was disposed of as per NTCA norms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-month-old female tiger cub was found dead in the Tala range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Wednesday morning. Forest officials said the cub was killed by an adult tigress that was moving along with a tiger. The carcass was recovered during routine patrolling.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Tala Range, Dilip Maratha, told Free Press that the female cub was found dead around 8 am and seemed to be killed by a tigress.

Sources said forest officials had rescued two tiger cubs from a hollow tree in October last year after the death of their mother. The cubs were three months old at the time and were kept in an enclosure.

Read Also
Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify...
article-image

As the enclosure became too small to accommodate the growing cubs, a decision was taken to shift them to another location. During the shifting process, one female cub climbed the cage and fled into the jungle.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls

Despite a search operation, the cub could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, the missing cub was found dead. After the autopsy, the carcass was burnt as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh

MP News: Missing 8-Month-Old Cub Killed By Tigress In Bandhavgarh

Madhya Pradesh January 8, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Increase To 9–10°, Winter Chill...

Madhya Pradesh January 8, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Increase To 9–10°, Winter Chill...

Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced...

MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced...

Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In City Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On January 8

Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In City Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On January 8