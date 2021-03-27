Madhya Pradesh: Theatres closed again as city gears up for new film releases

BHOPAL: As theatres started gearing up for new film releases to make up for the business they lost due to the lockdown for almost a year, the second wave of the Covid pandemic dashed all their hopes. Once again!

Film-makers, too, had taken a big risk in releasing movies for the big screens. Moreover, the movie buffs from the capital city waiting for some big releases were in for a shock after the district administration issued orders to close down cinemas in view of the sudden spike in corona-positive cases.

Theatres in Bhopal opened on March 11 and were pinning their hopes on big releases, such as a biopic based on shuttler Saina Nehwal, ‘Saina’, and ‘Roohi’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kappor, said multiplex owner Aziz Khan.

The corona pandemic has shaken the film industry just as it has others. Besides people related to the making of a film, multiplex and single-screen owners and their staff, too, had to suffer because of the pandemic. “We’re paying electricity bills and property tax without doing any business. The government didn’t provide any relaxation to us as they did to several other businesses,” added Aziz. Cinema owners also kept paying their staff, as well, he said.