Madhya Pradesh has been a revelation, Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in state

The actor said during the end of last year, most shoots were restricted to indoor studio set ups. He said: "Being outdoors in this beautiful city of lakes, with its rich architectural heritage lining the streets, has been a delight and has brought the best out of me and the crew. I look forward to exploring the city sights as we shoot on my days off."



Tahir has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi in the series. He plays a die-hard romantic and is excited to be in a fresh pairing with the "Mirzapur" actress.



"Shweta Tripathi is a fabulous actor and a genuine person. I've really enjoyed creating scenes with her so far. She brings a definite authenticity to every role she plays, and it's been fascinating working with that energy, and adding to it," he said.



Tahir added: "The part I play in this series is of a die-hard romantic, passionately committed to the girl in his life. What the audience can expect is a cracking chemistry and a suspenseful story to keep them on the edge."