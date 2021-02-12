Madhya Pradesh: Congress protesters create a ruckus at Kangana film shoot in Betul

BHOPAL: Congress leaders created a ruckus in the Sarni area of Betul district where Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s shooting was scheduled on Friday. The police used water cannons and made a light lathicharge on the Congress leaders led by Congress MLA Nilay Daga.

The controversy occurred because Ranaut called the farmers agitating at Delhi’s borders “terrorists and agents of China” in her tweets. Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial tweets over the farmers’ protest.

The Congress protesters reached the spot where the shooting was scheduled. MLA Daga said, “We worship farmers. If she has called them terrorists and agents of China, a case should be registered against her.”

The police asked the demonstrators to leave the place, but when the Congress leaders did not move from the spot, the police used water cannons on them and, later, made a light lathicharge.

The Congress leaders were asking the police to register a case against the actress and also told them that she should apologise for her tweets. The police assured them that they would talk to the actress.