Madhya Pradesh: Congress protesters create a ruckus at Kangana film shoot in Betul

BHOPAL: Congress leaders created a ruckus in the Sarni area of Betul district where Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s shooting was scheduled on Friday. The police used water cannons and made a light lathicharge on the Congress leaders led by Congress MLA Nilay Daga.
The controversy occurred because Ranaut called the farmers agitating at Delhi’s borders “terrorists and agents of China” in her tweets. Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial tweets over the farmers’ protest.
The Congress protesters reached the spot where the shooting was scheduled. MLA Daga said, “We worship farmers. If she has called them terrorists and agents of China, a case should be registered against her.”
The police asked the demonstrators to leave the place, but when the Congress leaders did not move from the spot, the police used water cannons on them and, later, made a light lathicharge.
The Congress leaders were asking the police to register a case against the actress and also told them that she should apologise for her tweets. The police assured them that they would talk to the actress.
Will provide security: Mishra ‘I had a talk with the Betul superintendent of police over the telephone. The law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I’m trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won’t face any problems’— Narottam Mishra, BJP leader and state home minister
The Congressmen gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the police for Kangana to make an apology and said that, if she failed to do so, they would again protest against her. State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul. If Kangana Ranaut did not apologize by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said.
Shooting for ‘Dhakad’, Kangana Ranaut’s new film, is now going on in the Sarni area of Betul district.
Reacting to the Congress demonstration, BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government would ensure that Kangana Ranaut faced no problems while shooting. Narottam Mishra said state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissuade his party workers from disrupting the shoot.