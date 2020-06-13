Madhya Pradesh: Take action against Sehore collector for violating protocol, says Digvijaya Singh to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh has taken the issue of Sehore collector Ajay Gupta violating protocol, during his visit to the district on June 5 with the CM.

The ex-CM wrote to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asking him to take disciplinary action against the collector as his act is the violation of All India Discipline Law 1968.

Singh stated that on June 5 he wanted to discuss issues pertaining to farmers with the collector. He alleged that information regarding his visit to Nasrullhaganj of the district, was give to the collector office.

But when he reached the headquarters none of the administrative officer was present to meet him. He alleged that the personal staff tried to contact the collector, SDM, teshildar and naib tehsildar but none of them responded.