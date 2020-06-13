Madhya Pradesh: Take action against Sehore collector for violating protocol, says Digvijaya Singh to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh has taken the issue of Sehore collector Ajay Gupta violating protocol, during his visit to the district on June 5 with the CM.
The ex-CM wrote to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asking him to take disciplinary action against the collector as his act is the violation of All India Discipline Law 1968.
Singh stated that on June 5 he wanted to discuss issues pertaining to farmers with the collector. He alleged that information regarding his visit to Nasrullhaganj of the district, was give to the collector office.
But when he reached the headquarters none of the administrative officer was present to meet him. He alleged that the personal staff tried to contact the collector, SDM, teshildar and naib tehsildar but none of them responded.
Citing a precedent he said the ex-chief ministers Shyamacharan Shukla, Kailash Joshi, Arjun Singh, Motilal Vohra, Sundarlal Patwa were extended protocol when he was the chief minister since 1993 to 2003.
He also cited a recent instance of such a gesture involving Chouhan himself. He said that during the Kamal Nath government, Chouhan had visited Sehore and wanted to take the meeting with the officials at 8 pm. Even though the act was against the law, but the then dispensation ensured that ‘You (Chouhan) can take the meeting.’
Provisions
Singh stated that according to the government order dated March 21, 1994, November 6, 1994 and March 16, 2011 provides for the cabinet minister status to the ex-CM. During the visit of ex-CM including the other ex-dignitaries like governor, chief justice administration has extend protocol and also have to pay a courtesy visit.