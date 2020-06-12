Madhya Pradesh: It will be Kamal Nath vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan in by-polls, BJP pulls its socks up

It will be Shivraj Singh Chouhan versus Kamal Nath in the ensuing by-elections.

The BJP has geared up for the polls. The election operation committee and the election management committee of the party on Friday discussed about making a strategy for the elections.

Chief Minister Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and other leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

The discontent leaders of the party Anup Mishra, Maya Singh, Deepak Joshi, Gaurishanker Shejwar and Lal Singh Arya were also present.

Nevertheless, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and Rustam Singh kept away from the discussion.

It was discussed that attention would be paid to the work done by the Congress during its 15-month rule.