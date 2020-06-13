Madhya Pradesh: Government increases the tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 1

Madhya Pradesh government revised the price of petrol & diesel in state. With the levying of Corona tax of Rs 1, price of petrol increases to Rs 82.64/litre and diesel to Rs 73.14/litre.

The MP government on Friday raised the cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1 to make up for decline in revenue collection due to coronavirus outbreak.

As per an order of the Commercial Tax Department, the revised prices came into effect from 12 am of June 13, 2020.

A cess of Rs 3.50 and Rs 2 is being charged on petrol and diesel, respectively, in Madhya Pradesh.

With the hike, cess on petrol will be Rs 4.50 and that on diesel will be Rs 3 per litre. It is estimated that the increase in cess will bring additional revenue of Rs 200 crore from petrol sale and Rs 370 crore from diesel sale annually for the government.