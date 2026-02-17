Bhopal News: Some Say Conspiracy, Others Say Indian Version Of Epstein Files | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in the city have a diverse opinion on religious leader Uttam Swami who is facing charges of rape. Some see allegations against Uttam Swami as a conspiracy against him and Sanatan Dharm.

Others want a free and fair inquiry into the allegations and strict action against him if found guilty.

There are also those who feel that Babas indulge in all kinds of crimes due to political patronage and that an Indian version of Epstein files can be prepared on them. Excerpts:

Know Uttam Swami for years

Whatever that girl is saying is not true. She is lying. I have known Uttam Swami Maharaj for years. He is not that kind of person. This is definitely a conspiracy against him. I am sure of that.

Tapan Bhowmick, BJP leader, Akhil Bharatiya Bhakta Mandal president

Conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma

This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharm. In last few years, our Sants and Mahatmas have been framed in such cases. The objective is to, somehow, send them to jail. A systematic and fair investigation should be conducted. I have faith in our law-enforcing agencies.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Hindu Utsav Samiti president, Bhopal

Investigate impartially

The allegations must be investigated to find out whether they are true. The investigation should be impartial. If charges are found to be true, then strict action should be taken. Such incidents lessen faith in spiritual leaders.

Pawan Guru, yoga teacher

Indian Epstein files

Many Babas are involved in such activities. Some of them are in jail. Others are out. In fact, an Indian version of Epstein files can be made on them. The Babas have become so powerful that it seems they are running the government. Politicians patronise them. Many of them have been allotted costly land at throwaway prices.

Rajesh Joshi, poet and author

Why run after Babas?

I don t understand why people run after Babas? They should be guided by their own conscience, by their reasoning power. But like sheep, they keep chasing Babas. I think it is foolish. People should keep away from them.

Manju Mehta, professor

Fame can t be shield

The Epstein files exposed how systems protect powerful men while survivors wait decades for justice. We should not repeat that mistake here. Allegations against figures like Uttam Swami must be taken seriously, investigated independently and transparently. Faith, fame, or influence cannot be shields. The focus should be on survivor safety and evidence-based inquiry.

Soumya Saxena, social activist