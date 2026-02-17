Bhopal News: Betting Racket Busted From Abandoned Building, Seven Held

Bhopal News: Truck Carrying ‘Banned Meat’ Intercepted By Hindu Groups, 1 Held | Representative Inage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Tuesday busted a betting den operating inside a dilapidated and abandoned structure near URC plant and arrested seven people who were involved in the racket.

Police seized cash of over Rs 50,000 and large number of betting slips from their possession.

ACP Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said a police team under inspector Amit Soni reached the spot and conducted a raid at the abandoned building located in an orchard area. Police found a group of men engaged in betting and surrounded the premises while arresting them.

The accused were identified as Shivam Giri (26), Siddharth Bramhane (52), Shankar Panghadiya (29), Rakesh Namdev (28), Sanjay Kotkar (54), Vicky Giri (28) and Deepesh Jatav (25) all residents of Bag Sewania and nearby localities.

Police seized betting related slips from the site along with a total cash amount of Rs 53500 linked to the betting racket.

A case has been registered at Bag Sewania police station under Gambling Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the network and possible links to other betting activities in the area.