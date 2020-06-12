Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: After home minister’s assurance, the new 5-day plan for shops is likely to come in force from Monday

BHOPAL: A day after the Home minister assured that market in the capital city will be remain open five days a week, the shops on Friday opened as per the old number and cluster pattern. Since no formal order was issued by administration on Friday, the traders opened their shops as per the old cluster system. The traders said that in absence of any official order they cannot take the risk of opening their establishment as it might invite a penalty.

The home minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday night had stated that the traders will now be allowed to run their business from Monday through Friday, while market will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The traders while thanked the minister for accepting ‘genuine’ demand, they criticised the administration for frequently changing their stand and adopting different yard stick for different markets--Bairagarh, Old City and New Market.