Indore: On the run land shark Happy Dhawan arrested from Almirah of his house

Indore: Crime branch on Thursday arrested a land shark, who was on the run for four years in connection with land frauds in a township under Banganga police station jurisdiction. He was hiding in an almirah when the crime branch team raided his place after a tip-off. His younger brother was also booked by the police for giving shelter to the accused. The police had declared a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his arrest.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the crime branch officials were instructed to keep an eye on absconding accused, especially in connection with land frauds. ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya constituted a team in the search of land fraud accused Happy Dhawan alias Jitendra Dhawan, a resident of Manishpuri Colony.

The crime branch team was searching for him when they received tip-off that Happy is living at his place for the past two months and his brother has given him shelter.

The team raided the place in search of Dhawan and found the accused hiding in an almirah. He was arrested and so was his brother Lucky Dhawan. Police said that Lucky was giving shelter to elder brother Happy even though he knew that Happy is a land fraud accused and police were searching him. Lucky hadn't informed the police about the accused so he was also booked and arrested by the police.

In 2016, Alka Chittoda of Ujjain had lodged a complaint that the accused had sold a plot to her in Kalindi Gold City but he did not give her possession of the plot even though she paid the full amount. Other complainants against Happy Dhawan include Girish Eldasni of Hemsan Colon, Narayan Goyal of Totla Nagar, Mayank Goyal and Kamlesh Jain of Aerodrome. Since then, the accused was being searched by the police.