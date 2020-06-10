Indore: Door to door survey to begin for tracing corona positives

Indore: Before unlocking the city from Thursday, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has said that door to door survey to trace corona patients will be begin in the city. He said that the administration is fully prepared to meet the challenges of the future.

He instructed that the samples of all contact persons who are in the high risk and low risk zone should be compulsorily taken. The number of samples taken to identify new corona patients should be increased further.

Sharma gave these instructions while inspecting the integrated control room of corona setup at SGSTIS here on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner revenue Sapna Solanki, chief executive officer of district panchayat Rohan Saxena and other officials were present on the occasion. Divisional commissioner Sharma oversaw the control of home isolation, contact person follow-up, coordinates and surveys made in SGSTIS.

It was informed that a control room has been made for the continuous follow-up and treatment of corona positive patients who have undergone home isolation. From this control room, follow-up is done after every four hours by video calling and telephone discussion with corona positive patients. He said that the sample of all contact persons, whether it is high risk or low risk, must be taken compulsorily. After this, he inspected the control room made for the survey.