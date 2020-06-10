Indore: Door to door survey to begin for tracing corona positives

Indore: Before unlocking the city from Thursday, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has said that door to door survey to trace corona patients will be begin in the city. He said that the administration is fully prepared to meet the challenges of the future.
He instructed that the samples of all contact persons who are in the high risk and low risk zone should be compulsorily taken. The number of samples taken to identify new corona patients should be increased further.
Sharma gave these instructions while inspecting the integrated control room of corona setup at SGSTIS here on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner revenue Sapna Solanki, chief executive officer of district panchayat Rohan Saxena and other officials were present on the occasion. Divisional commissioner Sharma oversaw the control of home isolation, contact person follow-up, coordinates and surveys made in SGSTIS.
It was informed that a control room has been made for the continuous follow-up and treatment of corona positive patients who have undergone home isolation. From this control room, follow-up is done after every four hours by video calling and telephone discussion with corona positive patients. He said that the sample of all contact persons, whether it is high risk or low risk, must be taken compulsorily. After this, he inspected the control room made for the survey.
Death audit of COVID victims necessary
A meeting of expert committee constituted to review clinical protocols regarding management of COVID positive cases was held in on Wednesday. Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma preside over the meeting. Sharma said that it is important to get the history and background of the patients who are dying. It is necessary to have a separate file for each patient who died of corona. The death audit of victim of COVID-19 is necessary.
He instruct to senior officials of the health department that all officers and employees of the health department of the division should be vigilant and try to ensure that at least death audit of the corona victims is done properly.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)