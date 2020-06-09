Indore: Private hospitals’ negligence comes to fore, Corona suspect patient sent to MYH without intimation

Indore: There was panic at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday evening when a patient admitted to the emergency ward was found corona positive. She was referred from a private hospital and her report of COVID-19 was pending but the hospital, which referred the patient, didn’t mention anything on the referral slip.

Due to the negligence by the private hospital, as many as 16 staff of MYH was sent to quarantine while the superintendent lodged a complaint with the collector.

“A woman was admitted to the emergency unit of the hospital after being referred from a private hospital on Sunday. She had met with an accident and had an head injury. Earlier, she was admitted to Medisquare Hospital, later to RK Hospital and then to MY Hospital,” sources said.

Neither the hospitals nor the family members informed that her sample reports are pending.

“An administrative official called the hospital administration and informed that the patient is positive after which she was shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital and the staff was sent to quarantine,” sources said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said, “It was sheer negligence on the part of private hospitals that put the lives of our staff and patients at risk. Nothing was mentioned on the referral slip of the patient about her being COVID suspected due to which we admitted her. We had to send 16 doctors and staff of the hospital on quarantine due their negligence.”

Dr Thakur said that they are lodging a complaint with the collector to take action against the private hospitals for their negligence.