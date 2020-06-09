‘Kal Swachh Banaya Tha, Ab Swasthya Banayenge’ sings Indore

Indore: Following the line of using music to motivate people, district administration released ‘Jeetega Indore’ song late on Monday, which became a trending post on Facebook and Youtube.

The song rhyming ‘Kal Swachh Banaya Tha, Ab Swasthya Banayenge’ was launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Playback singer Shaan has sung the motivational song composed by Devendra Malviya.

In the launch, Chouhan quoted the importance of music and how it will motivate and drive Indore to excel in fighting coronavirus.

Indoreans took lead in promoting and sharing the song all over the internet. One of the social media influencers Deepak Dadhich said, “Indoreans have a zeal to win, excel and create a name that brings the city fame.” He added that the song that feeds Indoreans competitive zeal is automatically trending with organic reach and shares.

“During this difficult time, we need something positive in our lives and a motivation that appeals to every soul, the song is a good step in that direction,” lecturer Ajit Upadhyaya said. He added that the song has spread like wildfire in youngsters and especially undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“We cannot keep scaring people and urging them to take requisite measures for avoiding coronavirus, it is a negative approach which will fail eventually,” Lalita Baghchi, marketing professional, said. She explained that this song is a positive way of motivation, which is bound to bring in better results from Indoreans.

“I feel like a warrior by listening to the song, so I feel we can win the battle, it is better than fear which we are experiencing till now,” Aman Pande, a student, said.

Secretary & Commissioner Public Relations Department, Bhopal, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, who is a former collector of Indore P Narahari was among the first ones to share the song, which was shared a thousand times.