Madhya Pradesh: State Cabinet likely to expand post Rajya Sabha polls

Under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's governance, the Madhya Pradesh government is likely to expand the state cabinet soon post Rajya Sabha polls .

As per a senior BJP leader, the cabinet expansion is expected after the Rajya Sabha polls. "We aim to clinch majority seats in the polls and hope to win at least two of the three seats. The rebel MLA’s of Congress who had joined us will definitely be rewarded, some with ministerial berths too," said the BJP leader.

Not to be mentioned, the Cabinet is likely to reward some of the 22 Congress party’s member of legislative assembly (MLAs) who turned saffron earlier this year, following their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"There are 24 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that will go to polls soon. The newly inducted MLAs of Congress who had resigned from their post after the rebellion would get 6 months time to be elected again once they join the cabinet. The mass support of these MLAs along with the organisational strength of BJP would help these leaders in the by-elections," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress has also witnessed of influx of an MP and a former MLA of BJP in the party, who are also speculated to get a candidature in the by-polls. Few sitting and former BJP corporators too had joined Congress.

"Many leaders are very senior and are not sure of fighting the elections in next round. We have to concern them on priority. Another reason is that with by-polls approaching a section of fence-sitters in BJP are of the view that we would do well and that if they have to make a shift it should happen before bypolls," a senior Congress office-bearer from MP on anonymity.

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, Congress is going extra cautious of its MLAs and ensuring that unlike Gujarat none of its MLAs would defect in Madhya Pradesh. The party has faced similar problems in Rajasthan and shifted its MLAs to a resort.