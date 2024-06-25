Madhya Pradesh: State Tourism Board Soon To Bring Museum On Music, Diamonds And Fossils

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Museum of music and diamonds and a geological park showcasing fossils are coming up in the state. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has selected Gwalior, Lamhetaghat, Panna for the projects to boost tourism and showcase the historical, natural, cultural and architectural heritage of the state.

The Museum of Music will be set up at Moti Mahal, a heritage building in Gwalior, for which union government has approved grant of Rs 10 crore. The total budget for the project is Rs 20 crore. Moti Mahal is a 300-room palace, which was constructed by Maharaja Daulat Rao Scindia of Gwalior in 1825. Gwalior, the birthplace of the famed Indian classical singer Tansen, has been declared as the Creative City of Music by UNESCO.

Diamond Museum in Panna and Geological Park at Lamheraghat Bhedaghat in Jabalpur are also on the anvil. The Diamond Museum will showcase the history of diamond mining in Panna. To be set up in association with union ministry of mines, it will come up on a hillock overlooking Dharmasagar Lake in the town. It will be housed in Yadvendra Bhavan, an 18th-century building.

'Visitors will be able to view the process of mining and polishing of diamonds. History and culture of Bundelkhand will also be on display,' said MPTB additional managing director Bidisha Mukherjee.

The Geological Park at Lamhetaghat on the banks of Narmada river will showcase different types of rocks, minerals and fossils. 'It will come up on 12-hectare land in association with union ministry of culture. A nature trail will also form a part of the Park,' Mukherjee added.