WATCH: African Zebra Delivers Adorable Foal At Indore Zoo; First In MP

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of joy ushered as the newly-arrived African Zebra couple gave birth to a foal at Indore Zoo on Monday. Indore Zoo has become the first in Madhya Pradesh to house African zebras, which were brought here in January. With the new member in the family, the zoo has also achieved the tag of being the first in the state to house a baby zebra (foal).

Zoo officials said that the zebra was already pregnant when it arrived here at Indore Zoo in January.

MiC member Nandkishore Pahadia said that the zoo received the animals with distinctive black-and-white striped coats from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pair of zebras were brought in exchange for white tigers.

#WATCH | Awwwdorable! Zebra Couple Gives Birth To Foal, Months After Arriving At Indore Zoo#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/jv88GUgVnx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 24, 2024

The zoo management had sent a proposal under the animal exchange programme to various zoos in the country. In the proposal, the zoo had given a list of animals it can offer. These include tigers, lions, deer, chitals and jackals. Their number has increased in the zoo so they can easily be given to the other zoos.

Three years ago too, the zoo administration had planned to bring a zebra . A proposal for the African zebra was sent to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo of Mumbai which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority under the animal exchange programme for the transfer. However, the exchange could not materialise at that time due to Covid.

Read Also PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

245 exotic birds brought from Jamnagar Zoo in exchange of Lions

Animals have been brought to the zoo many times under animal exchange programmes. Five tigers and six lions were given to Jamnagar Zoo. In return, more than 245 exotic birds and animals of more than 80 species were brought from there. These include snakes, macaws, iguanas, turtles, pocket monkeys, finches, canines, lory and other birds. There are more than 1,300 wild animals in the city zoo spread over 52 acres.

These include nine lions, 11 tigers and four leopards. Of these, 10 cubs were born in the last 11 months. Besides, the number of deer and jackals is also more than 50. A snake house and a bird house have also been built here, which are attracting a lot of visitors these days. There are more than 40 species of birds in the birdhouse. These include many birds including Green Wig Macau, Blue Ed Gold Macau, Cape Dove, Lory, Flying Squirrel, Glider and others.