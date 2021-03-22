Madhya Pradesh: Special observers to be deputed during exams

BHOPAL: Officials of the school education department and Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have said that there will be no change in the dates of examinations.
To contain the spread of the coronavirus during examinations, special observers will be posted to look after the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government.
“As of now, all schools are closed. The government is expected to review the situation in the last week of March to decide on issues related to conducting of examinations and opening of schools. But, as of now, examinations will be held according to the schedule declared,” said Nitin Saxena, district education officer, Bhopal.
Senior officials of the school education department said that examinations would be conducted with strict implementation of corona protocols. To ensure that it is followed, a team of observers will be put on duty.
This was done during the MPPSC examinations, too. A combined team of the school education department and district administration was constituted as ‘observers’ which ensured that Covid protocols were followed.
Private schools, too, are determined to conduct examinations according to the schedule declared by the CBSE and MP Board. “We’ve made all arrangements for conducting examinations. School buildings and classrooms will be sanitised daily during the examinations,” said Viniraj Modi, president of the Private Schools’ Association.
Most of the private schools have a sufficient number of classrooms and there is no problem in maintaining social distancing during examinations. “We’ve even made separate teams to ensure that students follow social distancing norms and wear masks,” added Modi.
“We’re all prepared to follow the guidelines prescribed by the government related to containment of corona. All schools have made appropriate arrangements to conduct examinations,” said Father Alex, convener of the Sahodaya Group Schools. “We’ve received the guidelines from the CBSE and all preparations have been made in accordance with those guidelines,” he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)