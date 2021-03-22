Madhya Pradesh: Special observers to be deputed during exams

BHOPAL: Officials of the school education department and Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have said that there will be no change in the dates of examinations.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus during examinations, special observers will be posted to look after the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government.

“As of now, all schools are closed. The government is expected to review the situation in the last week of March to decide on issues related to conducting of examinations and opening of schools. But, as of now, examinations will be held according to the schedule declared,” said Nitin Saxena, district education officer, Bhopal.

Senior officials of the school education department said that examinations would be conducted with strict implementation of corona protocols. To ensure that it is followed, a team of observers will be put on duty.

This was done during the MPPSC examinations, too. A combined team of the school education department and district administration was constituted as ‘observers’ which ensured that Covid protocols were followed.