Madhya Pradesh: Hefty penalty works, as traders take steps to ensure compliance

BHOPAL: The fear of penalty up to Rs 5,000 seems to be working with the traders, specially, after the Sunday lockdown. The traders are taking no chances and ensuring Covid-19 norms compliance at their outlets. To ensure proper social distancing, the traders have started tying rope or placing bars at the entrance of their shops to prevent entry of customers. To avoid crowding and ensure social distancing, grids, lines, or circles are being marked on the ground. A few traders were following the practice, however, after the Sunday lockdown, the shopkeepers have started taking things seriously.

According to shopkeepers, the divider ropes helps in maintaining social distancing and overcrowding. Authorities are slapping fine from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 on traders if customers are found fluting the Coronavirus health protocol. Grocery and medical stores, which usually witness heavy footfall, are placing rope and bars in front of their outlet to ensure proper distancing. The business is already passing from a dull phase due to pandemic and paying penalty for failure to ensure Covid-19 norms compliance would add to their financial burden.

Anupam Agrawal, Thok Vyapar Mandal general secretary, said, “This kind of pressure of heavy challan on traders is working this time. This was very much required. Now, the traders have started ensuring proper social distancing.” The shopkeepers are placing iron bars, tying rope, and even placing table-stool sets in front of their shops to regulate entry of customers, said Agrawal.

“The Sunday lockdown seems to be working as traders as well as people have started taking Covid-19 protocol seriously. Both are looking sensible from Monday for protection from Covid infection. Secondly, circles have also been made to maintain distancing in customers.”