Fresh guidelines to contain Covid-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh: 11am and 7pm: A wake-up call for urbanites

BHOPAL: On the backdrop of a significantly rising number of daily Coronavirus cases in the state, the home ministry on Monday issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of the infection. Every day, sirens would be sounded at 11 am and at 7pm for two minutes in the state to raise awareness about the Covid-19 protocols. The practice will be followed in state’s urban areas.

Ashoknagar’s Karila Mata fair, which is organised on Rang Panchami, stands cancelled following rise in coronavirus cases. The annual fair witnesses arrival of lakhs of devotees from across the nation, however, looking at the increasing infection, the local administration has been directed to cancel the religious fair this year.

ACS home, Rajesh Rajora issued the order on Monday, which stated that to bring awareness among the people about the infection, a two-minute siren will be blown around the state on March 23, (Tuesday) at 11 am. The practice will be followed for a week in which sirens will be blown in the urban areas for two minutes once in the morning at 11 am and another in the evening at 7 pm.

The sirens installed at the buildings or at the police vehicles will also be blown to give a wakeup call to people to wear masks, follow the social-distancing norms and other Covid-19 protocol to arrest infection spread. ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign will be carried out by the public representatives, NGOs and other volunteer organisations.