Madhya Pradesh: COVID vaccination in full swing in various districts amid surge in corona cases

ALIRAJPUR: Vaccination of persons aged above 60 years at 136 polling booths of the district has been started as part of vaccination, drive to prevent the Corona Virus.
In the vaccination campaign, about 2,963 people over 60 years of age and 45 to 59 years of age with any type of diseases people got vaccination shots on Saturday.
To take stock of the vaccination campaign, Collector Surbhi Gupta reached the various vaccination centers across the district from morning and inspected the vaccination arrangements. During this, collector Gupta instructed the staff to ensure that 100 percent of the identified persons are vaccinated within the time limit.
District Panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain also inspected the various vaccination centers of nearby villages and gave necessary instructions to the staff.
Officers of various departments, including Jobat SDM Shyambir Singh, Alirajpur SDM Laxmi Gamad, Sodwa SDM Devkinandan Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar SDM Kiran Anjana were on tour of vaccination centers and did monitoring all day.
Alot police on high alert to contain Covid
Alot police are on high alert in the battle against Covid-19 and is determined to contain Covid and imposed fines of Rs 1500 on locals who were sans masks on Saturday. The police administration has appealed to the traders to wear masks and also to encourage and inspire their workers and customers to wear masks as well. Police station in-charge Deepak Sejwar informed that police are patrolling the area after 11 pm and there is a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am. He said that people should not leave their homes during these hours unless and until there is an emergency.
Station in-charge Sejwar said that strict steps will be taken by the police to get the orders of the administration and government implemented and followed by the people. He appealed to the masses to wear masks and also to maintain social distancing.
On Sunday, police station in-charge Dinesh Prajapati stopped a marriage procession and inspired them to wear masks to avoid corona virus infection and also distributed masks among guests. Groom was also given a mask and information about Covid-19 was also shared while congratulating for the wedding.
One more death from Corona has been reported in the district recently. The deceased is a 70-year-old woman who started with fever and cough symptoms on March 14, 2021. On March 15, the family members took her to Raver Maharashtra where the old woman’s report was found to be Covid-19 positive. After that, the family members admitted her to District Hospital, Burhanpur. The patient already had sugar, blood pressure and asthma. The patient was treated at DCHC of the district hospital according to the Covid-19 protocol. So far the number of people who lost their lives in the district due to corona has increased to 28.