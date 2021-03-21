Madhya Pradesh: COVID vaccination in full swing in various districts amid surge in corona cases

ALIRAJPUR: Vaccination of persons aged above 60 years at 136 polling booths of the district has been started as part of vaccination, drive to prevent the Corona Virus.

In the vaccination campaign, about 2,963 people over 60 years of age and 45 to 59 years of age with any type of diseases people got vaccination shots on Saturday.

To take stock of the vaccination campaign, Collector Surbhi Gupta reached the various vaccination centers across the district from morning and inspected the vaccination arrangements. During this, collector Gupta instructed the staff to ensure that 100 percent of the identified persons are vaccinated within the time limit.

District Panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain also inspected the various vaccination centers of nearby villages and gave necessary instructions to the staff.

Officers of various departments, including Jobat SDM Shyambir Singh, Alirajpur SDM Laxmi Gamad, Sodwa SDM Devkinandan Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar SDM Kiran Anjana were on tour of vaccination centers and did monitoring all day.

