Madhya Pradesh: Corona: Severity to be more than last year’s, fatality low

BHOPAL: Healthcare professionals hold the view that, this year, the corona infection will be more severe compared to last year. It is more aggressive in terms of the infection tally, but the fatality rate will be low, which will be a big relief for all. Besides, those who were infected once previously may also be infected in the current wave of coronavirus infection. Currently, eight to 10 cases in a month are being reported regarding relapse of the disease in the state capital.
The coronavirus will follow the same trajectory which it had last year. The infection rate has started increasing in March as it did last year. And, this time, too, the peak may start in May-June and start to decline by November-December.
Madhya Pradesh is also facing a spurt in the number of corona cases — not only in the major cities, but also the smaller one that are reporting an increase in the number of active cases. The Union health ministry has observed that Tier-II and Tier-III cities are reporting a greater number of corona cases this year, whereas only major cities had reported a spurt last year.
A change of guidelines in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, such as administering low-potency steroids, has been a boon for the patients. Second, the availability of Ramdesivir has also proved to be a major blessing.
‘No proof of severity of new variants’
"There’s no well-established proof that the number of corona cases is increasing because of a change in the form of the virus. But medical experts observe that, as in the last year, this year, too, the number has started increasing in March. So, it shows that it’ll follow a trend similar to that in the last year. This year, vaccination is being administered and there are many change in the guidelines for treatment. Ramdesivir is also available, so fatality is low despite an increase in the number of cases," said Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital.
‘Symptoms of patients have changed’
"The point related to the change in form as a cause of the rise in the number of cases hasn’t been established. It’s quite premature to comment on it. But one thing is sure that the symptoms of Covid patients have changed. Earlier, breathing problems, throat infection and fever were the main symptoms, while now, stomach disorders and fever are the main symptoms. As far as a relapse of corona is concerned, eight to 10 cases are coming in per month in Bhopal. So, there’s no guarantee that those infected earlier are now safe," Lokendra Dave, HoD, pulmonary medicines, GMC said.