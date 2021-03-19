Madhya Pradesh: Corona: Severity to be more than last year’s, fatality low

BHOPAL: Healthcare professionals hold the view that, this year, the corona infection will be more severe compared to last year. It is more aggressive in terms of the infection tally, but the fatality rate will be low, which will be a big relief for all. Besides, those who were infected once previously may also be infected in the current wave of coronavirus infection. Currently, eight to 10 cases in a month are being reported regarding relapse of the disease in the state capital.

The coronavirus will follow the same trajectory which it had last year. The infection rate has started increasing in March as it did last year. And, this time, too, the peak may start in May-June and start to decline by November-December.

Madhya Pradesh is also facing a spurt in the number of corona cases — not only in the major cities, but also the smaller one that are reporting an increase in the number of active cases. The Union health ministry has observed that Tier-II and Tier-III cities are reporting a greater number of corona cases this year, whereas only major cities had reported a spurt last year.

A change of guidelines in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, such as administering low-potency steroids, has been a boon for the patients. Second, the availability of Ramdesivir has also proved to be a major blessing.