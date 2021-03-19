Madhya Pradesh: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, college students and teachers both demand online examinations

BHOPAL: College students and teachers both have started opposing the offline exams scheduled from next month. Students of Nutan Girls' College staged a dharna on college premises demanding cancellation of offline exams. The state government Collegiate Education Professors’ Association has also written a letter to the Governor urging to hold the exams online. President of the association Prof Kailash Tyagi said that thousands of students are flocking to colleges to appear in the practical exams being organised in the colleges across the state.

“Despite all efforts it is nearly impossible to control students and maintain social distancing among them during practical exams. There are reports from various colleges of students and teachers being afflicted with coronavirus,” said Tyagi.

If measures are not taken immediately then it would be impossible to control hike in corona cases despite measures taken by the government. Practical exams should be suspended immediately and theory exams should be held through online medium, said Tyagi.

On the other hand, scores of students from the Nutan Girls Government College demonstrated against authorities and demanded that offline exams should be cancelled immediately. “Corona cases are on the rise. Several students come from outside Bhopal. In absence of proper transport means and provisions of putting people in quarantine will put a lot of students at disadvantage,” said one of the protesting students. Students said that their demonstration will continue till their demand of holding the online exam is met.