Madhya Pradesh: New rules, restrictions & rumours result in bumpy ride for business

Readymade garments

A trader, Sunil Agrawal, says he deals in readymade garments and visits Mumbai to select their designs. ‘I own a showroom of traditional outfits and, to select the designs, we need to travel,’ he says. The new restrictions have made people like Agrawal wary of inter-state travel and they are not sure whether, after reaching Mumbai, they will have to be quarantined.

‘The festival season is nearing. Earlier, people used to buy garments in bulk at this time of year, but now, very few customers are visiting us,’ adds Agrawal.

Glow-signboards

RD Singh, who installs glow-signboards in Bhopal, brings the electronic items from Delhi. He says the Delhi government recently sought a negative RT-PCR report from people entering the national capital. ‘Now, there are other guidelines from our state government and things are turning confusing,’ says Singh. ‘We’re avoiding travelling to Delhi and other states, which is affecting our business,’ Singh says. ‘Fear of contracting the disease is also a reason we’ve chosen to avoid any kind of travel,’ he says.

Catering business

The catering business is also suffering just as the other businesses due to restrictions on indoor parties. The night curfew is a reason why the people are not taking any risk of gathering.

The owner of a catering firm, Guru Caterers, says, ‘As the people aren’t gathering for any party in large numbers, we, too, are suffering just as the other businesses, although we’re not required to travel out of the state’.