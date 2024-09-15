 Madhya Pradesh: Son Runs Govt School In Father’s Place In Anuppur; FIR Registered
A case was registered against headmaster Chaman Lal Kanwar and his son Rakesh Pratap Singh.

Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Son Runs Govt School In Father’s Place In Anuppur | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the headmaster of a government school in Annupur district and his son for fraud after the latter was found teaching and managing the institute in place of his father, officials said.

The offence came to light on Saturday when Anuppur district panchayat chief executive officer Tanmay Vashishth Sharma visited the Government Primary and Middle School in Cholna, located 25 km from the district headquarters.

Sharma said the headmaster, Chaman Lal Kanwar, and two other guest teachers were not present in the school during inspection. Instead, Kanwar's son Rakesh Pratap Singh was found teaching and managing the institute, he said.

A woman teacher of the school informed that Kanwar was not well since the past one month and his son was serving in his place, he said. Sharma subsequently directed the officials concerned to file police complaint against the teacher's son for involvement in illegal activity.

Block Resource Centre officer Vishnu Mishra said he wrote a letter to Jaithari police station in-charge to register a case against the teacher's son. Jaithari police station incharge Rakesh Dharia said a complaint was received that in the absence of the headmaster, his son was illegally and unauthorisedly teaching and managing the school.

Case registered

A case was registered against headmaster Chaman Lal Kanwar and his son Rakesh Pratap Singh.

