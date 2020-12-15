Madhya Pradesh: Single-day Covid-19 count below 10 in 30 districts

Thirty districts out of 52 reported single-day Covid-19 count under 10 on Tuesday, bringing the positivity rate to 3.8 % in the state. However, major cities are still ‘very very susceptible’ to the virus and the situation may escalate unexpectedly. Thirteen corona-related fatalities in last 24 hours took the toll to 3425.

The numbers of cases are though descending, but all precautions need to be taken as an overwhelming proportion of the population is still very susceptible to the infection, said health experts.

With 1073 new patients, the coronavirus caseload climbed to 2,25,709 on the day. As many as 12,516 people are undergoing treatment, while 2,09,768 people have been cured of the infection. On the day,1347 people were discharged from the hospital. On the day, 27551 samples were sent for testing, of which 3.8 percent were found to be corona positive. In all 164 samples were rejected.