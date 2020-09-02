Bhopal: No trial for ICMR-NIRT initiated BCG vaccine in MP against corona infection

Bhopal: No trial for BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) is being conducted in Madhya Pradesh against corona infection. The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT) had initiated a multi-centric study in July first week to see if tuberculosis vaccine BCG can reduce the severity of COVID-19 among people aged 60 and above residing in hot spots for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

The trial like plasma antibodies therapy and anti-leprosy drug trial is being conducted in country to boost antibodies against corona infection. Gandhi Medical College continues with plasma therapy while AII India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting trail with anti-leprosy drugs.

In the case of BCG vaccination, a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease, the study involves around 1,000 healthy volunteers above 60 years of age in six states that have reported a high COVID-19 disease burden so far. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi were to carry on the trial. The study was to be done in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation and the public health department In Tamil Nadu.

AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said, “BCG vaccination has taken up as trial in some states. But in Madhya Pradesh, no such trial is being conducted so far. Any trial which is being conducted is to boost antibodies in person for fight against corona. On similar point, BCG vaccination trial was floated.”

TB Hospital medical superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava said, “Initially concept was floated for BCG vaccination trial but corona infection has been detected even in BCG vaccinated persons. Main point behind this vaccination is to boost antibodies in person to fight against corona virus. BCG is against TB which is bacterial disease but also works on same principle- boosting antibodies to fight against Tuberculosis and same in corona virus. But no such trial has been initiated so far.”