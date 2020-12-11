49 percent of COVID-19 patients who died in Indore are diabetic, reveals a study

Of the 803 patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19 till December 10 in Indore district, 49 per cent were diabetic, according to an analysis of fatality figures conducted by a senior Madhya Pradesh health department official.

Indore, a commercial hub, is the worst coronavirus- affected district in the state, recording 47,839 cases so far (till Dec 10).

Forty nine per cent of the people who have died from coronavirus in the district so far were suffering from diabetes, Anil Dongre, head of Indore's screening team for COVID-19, said on Friday, citing his analysis.