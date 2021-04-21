Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in Bhopal, private hospitals fail to make arrangements for patients

BHOPAL: Shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections has exposed the tall claims of private hospitals on the treatment of Covid patients in the state capital. Their arrangements have been badly exposed. Be it small private hospitals or big hospitals, they are sailing in same boat as they are facing same problems- shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir.
Covid patients are prescribed Remdesivir injections and relatives move from pillar to post to get it at any cost. By prescribing Remdesivir injection, hospitals shrug off their responsibilities and now it is up to the patientsí relatives to make the arrangements. These hospitals do not make any arrangement for Remdesivir injection. Administration should fix accountability of private hospitals to make arrangements for Remdesivir instead of forcing patientsí family members to move in market from shop to shop for the injection.
At present, the injection costs Rs 25,000 per injection. Similarly, oxygen supply is pathetic and the patients' kin have to pay heavy amount. Private hospitals have now started making arrangements to procure oxygen cylinders.
Empire Hospitalís executive said that the situation is worst as far oxygen supply is concerned. There are 10 Covid patients on oxygen-supported beds. But there is no guarantee that whether they will get cylinders next day.
The condition is same in every private hospital, be it small or big one.
Similarly, Lahoti Hospital executive said that they are struggling for oxygen. Administration should ensure regular supply of the oxygen.
As per Atal Memorial hospital, there are 10 oxygen-supported beds and three beds in ICU. Two beds are of non-oxygen. Crisis of oxygen has paralysed medical services in all hospitals.
