Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in Bhopal, private hospitals fail to make arrangements for patients

At present, the injection costs Rs 25,000 per injection. Similarly, oxygen supply is pathetic and the patients' kin have to pay heavy amount. Private hospitals have now started making arrangements to procure oxygen cylinders.

Empire Hospitalís executive said that the situation is worst as far oxygen supply is concerned. There are 10 Covid patients on oxygen-supported beds. But there is no guarantee that whether they will get cylinders next day.

The condition is same in every private hospital, be it small or big one.

Similarly, Lahoti Hospital executive said that they are struggling for oxygen. Administration should ensure regular supply of the oxygen.

As per Atal Memorial hospital, there are 10 oxygen-supported beds and three beds in ICU. Two beds are of non-oxygen. Crisis of oxygen has paralysed medical services in all hospitals.