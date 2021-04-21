Madhya Pradesh: Teachers in Kukshi turn good Samaritans, donate an amount for oxygen plant

Kukshi: The Tribal Welfare Teachers' Association has added another achievement in the innovative work done so far in human interest and has donated Rs 1,51,000 for the oxygen plant that will be set up in Kukshi with the efforts of SDM Vivek Kumar.

With major contributions and regular contributions from the faculty cadre and with the support of Block Education Officer Mahesh Chaturvedi, just in 9 hours in one day Rs 1,51,000 were collected. This amount was presented to Block Medical Officer Dr Abhishek Rawat by regional vice president Mukesh Patidar, tehsil president Shivram Patidar, block secretary Narayan Singh Sisodia, treasurer Dariyav Singh Rawat and advisor Manoj Sadhu in the presence of SDM Vivek Kumar and tehsildar Sunil Kumar Davar in the holy month of Ramadan and on the occasion of Ramnavami.

On this occasion, SDM Kumar praised the works of the Tribal Welfare Teachers Association, saying that the work they are doing in the field of education along with public welfare is an inspiration for all and highly appreciated. SDM Kumar said that the oxygen plant will not only be helpful in the pandemic times but will also be a future gift for the area.

He praised the activeness of Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Davar, BMO Dr Abhishek Rawat and Police Station Incharge Kamal Singh Gehlot during the pandemic. He said that the officers of the division are the backbone of the area for overall well-being.

In this work of donation, Kailash Baghel, Surendra Gunjal, Savan Singh Chauhan, Gel Singh Kannauj, Narendra Sirvi, Hemant Chauhan played a special role.