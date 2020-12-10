Madhya Pradesh: Schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from next week, assures government

BHOPAL

A day after, private school owners warned of protest at CM House, the school education department invited them and assured them that schools for classes 9-12 will be opened from next week.

The parent body of private school organizations, The Association of Unaided Private Schools had warned the state government that if decision related to opening of schools is not taken by December 13 then they will protest in front of CM House.

Vice president of the association, Viniraj Modi said that members of association were told by the commissioner, school education that the proposal related to opening of schools was ready and orders will be issued before December 14. ‘Commissioner had assured us that schools from class 9-12 will be opening from December 15 and orders for it will be issued very soon,’ said Modi.

The school education department has also given assurance to the school owners that directives for submitting fees will also be issued very soon. At present, according to court orders, schools cannot charge any other fee than the tuition fee for the entire period of corona induced lockdown.