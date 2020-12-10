Madhya Pradesh: Schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from next week, assures government

BHOPAL
A day after, private school owners warned of protest at CM House, the school education department invited them and assured them that schools for classes 9-12 will be opened from next week.
The parent body of private school organizations, The Association of Unaided Private Schools had warned the state government that if decision related to opening of schools is not taken by December 13 then they will protest in front of CM House.
Vice president of the association, Viniraj Modi said that members of association were told by the commissioner, school education that the proposal related to opening of schools was ready and orders will be issued before December 14. ‘Commissioner had assured us that schools from class 9-12 will be opening from December 15 and orders for it will be issued very soon,’ said Modi.
The school education department has also given assurance to the school owners that directives for submitting fees will also be issued very soon. At present, according to court orders, schools cannot charge any other fee than the tuition fee for the entire period of corona induced lockdown.
Once the schools reopen, schools will be allowed to charge the complete fees including transportation, mess, sports fee etc from the students.
Decision for opening of schools for the students of class 6-8 will be taken in a review meeting slated to be held in first week of January.
The association of unaided schools had rejected the school education department’s proposal for opening schools only for students of class 10 and 12. They said that if schools open it will be from class 9-12 else schools will remain shut.
Private school organizations have demanded reprieve from the expenses incurred in running of schools during corona induced lockdown else they will protest at CM House on December 14.
Private schools have demanded from the government to waive old electricity bills and issue bills of actual use only. All taxes including property tax, road tax and permit tax on school vehicles should be brought down to zero for the period of lockdown.
A meeting of private school organizations including Society for Private School Directors, Sahodaya Group of CBSE Schools, Association of Professional and Technical Institutions, Jabalpur Unaided Schools Association, Independent School Alliance Indore, Gwalior Private Schools Association Samiti and others was held on Wednesday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)