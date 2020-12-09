Madhya Pradesh: Private school organizations to stage protest at CM House on December 14

BHOPALL Private school organizations have demanded that they be provided a reprieve from the expenses incurred in the running of schools during the corona-induced lockdown, or else, they will protest at CM House on December 14.
The parent body of private school organizations, The Association of Unaided Private Schools, said that schools in several states had opened, while, Madhya Pradesh, where corona cases are fewer, is still to decide on the opening of schools.
The association said that, as a mark of protest, first they will protest in front of CM House on December 14 and, then, stop all online teaching activities the next day on December 15.
Private school bodies’ meet
A meeting of private school organizations, including the Society for Private School Directors, Sahodaya Group of CBSE Schools, Association of Professional and Technical Institutions, Jabalpur Unaided Schools’ Association, Independent School Alliance-Indore, Gwalior Private Schools’ Association Samiti, and others was held on Wednesday.
10-point charter of demands
The association has a 10-point charter of demands from the government. It has asked the government to immediately repeal the order of closure of schools up to Class VIII till March 31. Private schools demand that institutes be allowed to hold regular classes for students of Classes IX-XII, as directed by the Union Government guidelines. Schools from Classes IX_XII should start this month and from Classes VI-VIII from January 4, 2021.
Conducting online and physical classes simultaneously is impossible. Therefore, students should be allowed to come to school, it was stated. Written permission from parents should not be made mandatory as it is only natural that children cannot come to school without their parents’ consent.
Private schools have demanded that the government waive their old electricity bills and issue bills of actual use only. All taxes — including property tax, road tax and permit tax on school vehicles — should be brought down to zero for the period of lockdown, it was demanded.
‘About 15 lakh families depend on schools for their livelihood directly and indirectly. We’ve been seeking an appointment form the chief minister for long, but in vain. Decisions related to all these issues can be taken only at the chief minister’s level. So, we’ll protest at CM House on December 14’ —Viniraj Modi, vice-president, The Association of Unaided Private Schools