Madhya Pradesh: Private school organizations to stage protest at CM House on December 14

BHOPALL Private school organizations have demanded that they be provided a reprieve from the expenses incurred in the running of schools during the corona-induced lockdown, or else, they will protest at CM House on December 14.

The parent body of private school organizations, The Association of Unaided Private Schools, said that schools in several states had opened, while, Madhya Pradesh, where corona cases are fewer, is still to decide on the opening of schools.

The association said that, as a mark of protest, first they will protest in front of CM House on December 14 and, then, stop all online teaching activities the next day on December 15.

Private school bodies’ meet

A meeting of private school organizations, including the Society for Private School Directors, Sahodaya Group of CBSE Schools, Association of Professional and Technical Institutions, Jabalpur Unaided Schools’ Association, Independent School Alliance-Indore, Gwalior Private Schools’ Association Samiti, and others was held on Wednesday.