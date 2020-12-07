Bhopal: Managements in dilemma over the reopening of schools for higher sections

BHOPAL: The school managements in the city are in a dilemma and it is unlikely that the classes for senior students would be resumed from next week, as mandated by the government.

The state government may have permitted the high and higher secondary schools in the state to hold regular classes for classes 10 and 12 and twice or thrice a week for classes 9 and 11 but it is doubtful if that would actually happen. The schools are still awaiting detailed SOP from the government regarding Corona-protection norms. Though they have made arrangements in keeping with the Covid protocols, they don’t know what the government may finally prescribe.

Besides, there is the issue of obtaining parental consent, which has been made mandatory by the government. They will need time to seek consent from the parents and they don’t know whether and how many parents would agree to send their wards to schools. The school managements also say that the government’s directive is ‘confusing’ as they have been asked to resume physical classes as well as continue with the online ones. Here is what the managements had to say:

"We have not yet decided anything about holding regular classes. We are planning only for class 10 pre-board exams. We can’t compel any student to attend classes. We have also planned to start practicals for class 12 from the next week. There will be just 10 students in one lab. We have sent parental consent forms to students again and only 17 out of 140 parents have opted to send their wards to school. Then, how will we start classes?"

-Sr. Kripa, Principal, Carmel Convent School, Ratanpur, Bhopal

"We haven't started the regular classes yet. And we have no immediate plans of doing so. We are taking doubt clearing classes but very few students are turning up."

- Faisal Meer Khan, PRO, Delhi Public School

"I am not aware of the new order. Online classes are going on. If at all the order was issued on Saturday we would need to obtain parental consent. It will take time. It is unlikely that regular classes would begin in the next couple of days."

- Vasundhara Sharma, PRO , St. Joseph Convent School, Arera Hills

"We haven’t started regular classes. We are waiting for a detailed notification with guidelines. In fact we didn’t start doubt clearing class due to the rising number of corona cases after Diwali. We are planning to resume classes within the next 10 days."

Shailesh Zope, Anand Vihar School

"No, we haven’t started regular classes. Students are coming for doubt clearing class in small groups. That is all."

Jagdish Rathi, PRO, NRI School