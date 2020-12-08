Madhya Pradesh: District crisis committees to okay reopening of schools in state

BHOPAL: The dates for reopening of government schools for students of Classes IX-XII will depend upon the recommendations of the district crisis management committee. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced last Saturday that schools would be opened for regular classes for the students of these classes in December.

After this development, the home department has written to all the districts asking them to convene a meeting of the district crisis management committees. The meeting of these committees is expected some time later this week. District education officers will present a work plan for conducting the classes before the crisis management committees. The committee will take a decision after being convinced with the work plan and ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SoPs) issued for Covid-19.

Commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat, said that dates for the reopening of schools would be decided only after meetings of the district crisis management committees. Whether all schools across the state will be opened on one particular date or on separate dates will also be decided on the basis of their report.