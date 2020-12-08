Madhya Pradesh: District crisis committees to okay reopening of schools in state

BHOPAL: The dates for reopening of government schools for students of Classes IX-XII will depend upon the recommendations of the district crisis management committee. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced last Saturday that schools would be opened for regular classes for the students of these classes in December.
After this development, the home department has written to all the districts asking them to convene a meeting of the district crisis management committees. The meeting of these committees is expected some time later this week. District education officers will present a work plan for conducting the classes before the crisis management committees. The committee will take a decision after being convinced with the work plan and ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SoPs) issued for Covid-19.
Commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat, said that dates for the reopening of schools would be decided only after meetings of the district crisis management committees. Whether all schools across the state will be opened on one particular date or on separate dates will also be decided on the basis of their report.
Principals in a fix
However, a large section of the principals are still in a fix over how to control students who have been away from their friends for a long time. “A single Covid-positive case can play havoc in the school, infecting large numbers of students, teachers and staff members,” said the principal of a school requesting anonymity.
“How will a principal ensure that a student residing in a corona-afflicted area may come to school? The presence of asymptomatic patients will be a bigger challenge,” he added.
Another official from the school education department said that it was highly likely that reopening of schools in Bhopal and Indore could be deferred. Both these cities are reporting the highest number of corona cases in the state. Even the principals and other members of the school education department in these cities are not in favour of reopening of schools now. About 500 corona-positive cases are being reported daily from Indore and 300 on an average from Bhopal. About 100 cases are being reported from Gwalior.
DEOs making a plan
District education officers have been entrusted with preparing a plan on how students of Classes X and XII can come to school for regular classes. They have been advised to divide the students into two or more groups depending upon the total strength of the class.
Some officials have also raised concerns over the loss of studies of students where schools would be opened late — such as Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore. “Schools for Classes X and XII will resume shortly for the board exams. Students of Classes IX and XI will be called to school once or twice a week,” the CM had announced after a departmental review meeting last Saturday.
