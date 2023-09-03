 Madhya Pradesh: Schoolgirl Returning Home Allegedly Gang-Raped By 3 In Datia
Madhya Pradesh: Schoolgirl Returning Home Allegedly Gang-Raped By 3 In Datia

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A school girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of three individuals at Radhika restaurant in Datia district on Sunday.

The girl was returning home from school when her path was blocked by three male students. The miscreants, armed with a gun, forcibly took her on a scooter to Radhika Restaurant, located at Rajgarh Chowk, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The main suspect, identified as Dheerapura, a resident of Datia, has been apprehended by the police, but the other two suspects remain on the run.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl from the city, was accompanied by another female student of the same age during the incident.

The local authorities are actively pursuing the investigation, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.

