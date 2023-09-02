Bhopal: Bhopal Songs, Kalbelia, Rai Dance Enchant Audience Under Samveg

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopa songs, Kalbelia and Rai dance enchanted the audience at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday.

It was part of the four-day event ‘Samveg,’ based on nomadic and denotified tribes. The event has been organised by Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi in collaboration with Babulal Gaur Government Post Graduate College, BHEL.

The event began with Bhopa songs, presented by Gangaram Bhopa from Jodhpur. Bhopa is the oral historian of the society, who is free from the cycle of time.

During the presentation, he narrated the story of Maharaj Pabu Rathore. The artist said that Pabuji Maharaj brought the first camel from Sindh province to Rajasthan in 1,400 AD. Earlier, camels were not found in Rajasthan and that is why Bhopas consider them as their folk deity and narrate their work and contribution in their story. Gangaram Bhopa brought alive the characters of history through songs and narrated their struggles with the help of folk instrument (Ravana hatha).

It was followed by an enchanting Kalbelia dance presented by Surmanath Kalbelia and his troupe from Jodhpur. Kalbelia dance is one of the popular folk dances of Rajasthan. The event ended with an enthralling Rai dance, presented by Devkiram Patel and his troupe from Sagar. Besides, a food fest and craft fair are being organised which too have been enjoyed by audience.