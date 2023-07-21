Madhya Pradesh: Road Being Built To Link Town Hall With Rehbara In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Parishad of Uchehara has launched several welfare schemes of the MP government. The council is also spending crores of rupees for constructing a office, but since there was no road to reach the office, it was lying unused.

So, the district administration has started building roads to connect Rehbar ground, Town Hall, Khermai temple and hospital. There are plans to use the lands lying empty in the town.

Lakhs of rupees were spent to construct the town hall, but because of lack of a proper road, residents could not go there, so it was allotted to anyone. Nor has anyone shown any interest in taking it. Once road is constructed, town hall will be used for public functions.

Since there was no road, the residents were facing a lot of problems.

20 Hectares Given To Industries Department

Twenty hectares have been allotted to the industries department at NagaudMaihar bypass. Nevertheless, since there is no road, the land has not been developed. The administration has planned to construct a road around the land.

Chairman of Nagar Parishad, Niranjan Prajapati, said the roads were needed for development. For this reason, the Nagar Parishad is constructing a road to connect town Hall with Rehbara area, which will help the residents, Prajapati said.