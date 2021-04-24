Madhya Pradesh: Remdesivir black-marketing is rampant, but cops only catch crooks red-handed

The police say they arrest an accused after they receive information about any person who is selling the vials illegally. They say the accused contact victims on the spot, or they arrange for the supply of the medicines only to someone they know personally. It, thus, becomes difficult to identify such racketeers.

In all the four cases, the accused were arrested from near a hospital and the police have also deployed their men around hospitals that have corona care units.

Special monitoring

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali says they have arrested and quizzed all the accused. They have accessed injections illegally from hospitals they work in, he says. The Crime Branch is specially monitoring the blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections, he says.

Where are the vials?

The police are yet to take any action in the case of theft of Remdesivir injection vials from Hamidia Hospital. There have been reports of sale of the stolen vials in the blackmarket. It has been a week since the incident occurred and the police say that injections were not stolen, but were misplaced or mismanaged by the staff. The missing vials are yet to be found and a reshuffle in the hospital is the only action taken in the case. Opposition leaders have demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the accused.