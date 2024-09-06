 Madhya Pradesh: Registry Rates Of Property May Increase Every Quarter
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviews the Commercial Tax department | Jansampark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registry rates of immovable properties, were so far revised on an annual basis. But now, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that property rates could be revised on the market rate every three months.

During a review meeting of commercial tax department he said that registration rate of immovable properties should be done on quarterly basis. The areas where market rates have increased due to development or any other activities should be reviewed and increased every quarter.

He asked Commercial Tax department officers to identify the GST evasion and ensure stern action. The CM said that IT and data analysis would be used and technical skills of field officers shall be enhanced.

He said that only competent officers would be posted to the anti-evasion bureau. He said all action shall be done in transparent manner.

At the same time, traders, who deposit their tax timely shall be encouraged and felicitated. He directed that efforts should be made to increase the source of the income without impacting the development works.

CM also directed that effective action shall be taken to control the illegal liquor and excise related crime. Uttar Pradesh excise model shall be studied in the context of Madhya Pradesh. It was informed in the meeting that according to previous directives, liquor shops were moved 1.5 km from the city limit.

CM said that effective action shall be taken in connection with complaints received against liquor shops situated near education institutes and religious places.

It was informed by officers that geo-tagging of all bar and liquor shops has been done. Heritage liquor manufacturing has commenced in the state.

