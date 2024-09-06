 MP September 6 Weather Update: Rainfall In State To Slow Down Till Sept 10; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal, Dindori, Balaghat & More
MP September 6 Weather Update: Rainfall In State To Slow Down Till Sept 10; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal, Dindori, Balaghat & More

A Senior meteorologist V.S. Yadav explained that a monsoon trough line is currently passing through the state, which is why heavy rainfall is unlikely during this period.

Friday, September 06, 2024
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh is expected to slow down over the next four days until September 10, due to the absence of any strong weather system. A Senior meteorologist V.S. Yadav explained that a monsoon trough line is currently passing through the state, which is why heavy rainfall is unlikely during this period.

Local weather conditions are causing scattered rainfall in some eastern districts, with some areas experiencing heavy rain while others see light showers. This weather pattern is expected to settle in the next 24 hours.

article-image

Yadav mentioned that on Friday, heavy rain is expected only in Dindori and Balaghat, while the rest of the districts will experience a mix of sun, clouds, and light rain.

On Thursday, several areas of the state witnessed light rain and warm weather. In Bhopal, one gate each of the Kolar, Bhadbhada, and Kaliasot dams remained open. The city experienced a mix of bright sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day.

Seven districts in the state received rainfall, including Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Gwalior, and Khargone. However, some areas experienced warmer temperatures, with Shivpuri, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and Rewa recording daytime temperatures exceeding 33°C.

article-image

Several dams in Madhya Pradesh, including Kolar, overflowed by the end of July, and most dams were full in August, leading to the need to open their gates. This situation has continued into September, with water still being released from the Bhadbhada, Kaliasot, and Kolar dams.

On Thursday, water levels rose in several dams, including Tawa in Narmadapuram, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parasdooh, and Chandaura.

The monsoon became active in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, bringing heavy rain throughout June, July, and August. The first three days of September also saw heavy rainfall, leading to 35.6 inches of rain so far, which is more than 95% of the season's average.

Bhopal has recorded over 43 inches of rainfall, and Mandla has experienced the most with 47.56 inches. The top 10 rain-receiving districts include Mandla, Seoni, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sidhi, Sheopur, Narmadapuram, Dindori, Raisen, and Sagar.

